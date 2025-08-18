Gilbane Building Appoints John Bonney As Vice President And Business Leader For Texas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bonney's 25+ years of experience has taken him across the Southwest and South-Central regions of the United States, with his most recent role at a regional construction firm. Throughout his career, he has worked across various markets for advanced technology, manufacturing, and U.S. military clients, among other sectors.

"John brings a proven track record of strategic leadership and operational excellence, along with a deep understanding of the Texas market. His collaborative style and client-first mindset align perfectly with Gilbane's values. We're excited about the energy and vision he brings to our growing presence in Texas," said Daniel Baima, Regional President, Gilbane Building.

Bonney began his construction career in 1993 as a carpenter and has since built a diverse portfolio across nearly every facet of the industry. He has a proven track record of leading teams and offices to achieve significant success and growth. With deep expertise in large-scale commercial and manufacturing construction, Bonney has been actively engaged in the Texas region since 2015. His leadership has also extended to overseeing successful company acquisitions, ensuring seamless integration, client continuity, and strong team retention. A passionate advocate for talent development, Bonney is committed to fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement in every aspect of his work.

"I'm honored to take on the leadership of Gilbane's operations in Texas and build on our 46-year legacy in the region," said Bonney. "This is a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our presence in the market, deepen our partnerships, and empower our teams to thrive. I'm committed to leading with purpose, fostering a culture of excellence, and helping shape the future of construction across Texas."

John is passionate about community and student engagement. In 2020, he was awarded Business Advocate of the Year by the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association and recognized as a C-Suite Honoree in 2024 by San Antonio Business Journal. He served as a Guest Lecturer in University of Texas at San Antonio's Construction Science Department and as a Chair of the Advisory Council for Industry/Student Engagement. He also launched a regional internship program at his previous firm that focused on immersing students in different aspects of the project, which was later adopted companywide.

As one of Texas' largest general building contractors, Gilbane has served a diverse range of clients since opening its Texas office in 1981. The company is currently working on the George R. Brown Convention District Transformation Project in Houston and schools within long-time client, San Antonio Independent School District . Gilbane's notable completed projects across the state including Texas Tower , The Ion , Mickey Leland International Terminal at George Bush Intercontinental Airport , and Alamo Colleges First Responders Academy .

