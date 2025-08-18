E-Bike Market Worth $87.2 Billion By 2032 Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-Bike market is projected to grow from USD 54.1 billion in 2025 to USD 87.2 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.0%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The global e-bike market is showing signs of recovery and steady growth following a period of fluctuation in 2023 and early 2024. Major drivers fueling the market include robust government subsidies and purchase incentives, the expansion of micro-mobility services, advancements in battery and motor technology, and increased investment in cycling infrastructure across urban centers. Governments are actively supporting the growth of the e-bike market through a combination of financial incentives, infrastructure development, and regulatory measures. Subsidy programs such as Germany's KfW 442 for e-cargo bikes, France's Bonus Vélo, India's FAME-II initiative, and various regional incentives and tax benefits in China are effectively reducing the upfront cost for consumers. Simultaneously, countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and several cities across India and the US, are investing in dedicated e-bike lanes and high-speed cycling corridors, improving rider safety and overall convenience. Additionally, regulatory frameworks such as Japan's streamlined licensing for pedal-assist e-bikes, California's affordability programs, and the UK's Cycle to Work scheme are enhancing accessibility and encouraging broader adoption of electric bicycles.

>250W-<450W battery capacity to hold largest share of e-bike market



E-bikes equipped with battery capacities ranging from >250W to <450W are gaining significant traction due to their optimal balance of range, affordability, and practicality. Offering an effective range of approximately 30 to 70 km under typical usage conditions, these batteries are well-suited for urban commuters and leisure riders who typically travel 15 to 30 km daily. Their relatively low cost, generally between USD 300 and USD 600, makes them attractive in price-sensitive markets such as India, where affordability remains a key purchase consideration. Furthermore, this battery segment aligns with regulatory standards in markets such as the EU and the UK, where a 250W motor limit ensures legal compliance while supporting sufficient power for flat to moderately inclined terrain. Additionally, the manageable weight of 2.5-4 kg enhances portability, appealing to urban riders who need to carry or store bikes, while the growing urban and eco-conscious trend supports their lower energy consumption, aligning with sustainability goals in cities like Delhi. Also, this range pairs well with standard 250-350W motors, providing a versatile option that meets market standards without exceeding regulatory thresholds, further boosting their popularity.

Despite these benefits, several limitations exist. Real-world performance is subject to external factors like rider weight, terrain, and wind resistance, which can significantly reduce effective range. Additionally, while cost-efficiency supports adoption in developing markets, government subsidies in more mature markets may shift consumer preference toward higher-capacity models. In markets with less stringent enforcement, higher-powered alternatives such as 500W e-bikes may also outpace demand for this segment.

Mid-drive motors to be fastest-growing motor type segment during forecast period.

Mid-drive motors are emerging as the fastest-growing segment of the global e-bike market, driven by their superior power efficiency, performance capabilities, and alignment with premium consumer preferences. Unlike hub motors, which power the wheel directly, mid-drive motors are integrated into the bike's drivetrain at the crank, allowing them to use the chain and gears to deliver power more effectively across varying terrains. This design offers a smoother, more natural pedaling experience and significantly higher torque, often ranging from 80 to 120 Nm compared to the 40–60 Nm typical of hub motors. These performance advantages make mid-drive motors ideal for mountain, trekking, gravel, and cargo e-bikes, especially in demanding riding environments such as hills, rough terrain, and heavy payloads.

The central placement of mid-drive systems enhances weight distribution and bike handling by keeping the motor close to the center of gravity. This leads to greater stability and control, which is especially important for off-road riders and urban commuters. Additionally, mid-drive motors promote drivetrain efficiency, better battery range, and lower long-term maintenance by placing less strain on the motor and drivetrain components. Their compatibility with gear-shifting systems also appeals to performance-focused users. Additionally, the strong presence of mid-drive motors in premium e-bike segments, typically priced between USD 2,000 and USD 3,500, highlights a growing consumer preference for quality, durability, and long-term value. This shift toward higher-performance models continues to drive mid-drive motor adoption, particularly in developed markets such as Europe and North America.

North America to be fastest-growing e-bike market during forecast period.

North America is experiencing significant growth, fueled by supportive government policies, evolving urban mobility trends, and ongoing technological advancements. E-bikes are increasingly viewed as a sustainable and cost-efficient mode of transportation, particularly in densely populated urban areas. Various federal, state, and municipal programs have been implemented to promote adoption through financial incentives, including tax credits, rebates, and public lending schemes. For instance, cities such as Madison (WI) and Chapel Hill (NC) have introduced e-bike lending libraries, while states like California and Colorado offer up to USD 1,000 in rebates for e-bike purchases. In Canada, the expansion of cycling infrastructure and increasing environmental awareness are boosting demand for e-bikes, particularly among urban commuters and first-time users. Additionally, regulatory frameworks in both countries, such as e-bikes, are limited to 750W and 20 mph (32 km/h), making them accessible and street-legal without additional licensing.

Additionally, North America's e-bike market is driven by infrastructure developments, such as the approximately 17,000 miles of designated bicycle routes and new additions like Ohio's 1,177 miles approved in 2022. The increasing use of e-bikes for last-mile delivery and urban cargo transport, particularly electric cargo bikes, underscores their growing utility in dense city environments. Local manufacturers such as Trek and Specialized are introducing models that serve a wide range of applications, from daily commuting to off-road exploration. While the post-COVID surge and rising demand for cargo e-bikes signal strong growth potential, widespread adoption may be slowed by high upfront costs averaging around USD 2,600 compared to USD 89 for traditional bicycles and varying state-level regulations that create inconsistency across the region.

Key players such as Rad Power Bikes, Aventon, Velotric, and Segway are actively expanding their presence across the region, launching models tailored to commuter, cargo, and micro-mobility needs. Rad Power Bikes has focused its operations on the US market with models such as RadRover 6 Plus, RadCity 5 Plus, RadRunner 3 Plus, RadWagon 5, and others. Meanwhile, Aventon continues to innovate with high-performance urban e-bikes like Level 2. Additionally, Velotric's Fold 1 Plus e-bike, featuring integrated Apple FindMy support and a folding design, underscores the market's shift toward portable and tech-enabled solutions. With continued investment in smart mobility infrastructure and strong public-sector support, the North American region is expected to be the fastest-growing e-bike market globally during the forecast period.

Key Market Players of E-bike Industry :

Prominent players in the E-bike Companies include Pon. Bike (Netherlands), Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Merida Bicycle (Taiwan), Accell Group N.V. (Netherlands), and Yadea Group Holdings, Ltd. (China).

This report provides insights on:



Market Dynamics: Analysis of key drivers (government support to increase e-bike sales to reduce CO2 emissions, growing popularity of e-MTBs, rising demand for micro-mobility services), restraints (high stagnant inventory of e-bikes, government regulations, and lack of infrastructure, e-bike conversion kits), opportunities (trend toward connected e-bikes, development of lightweight electrical energy storage systems, development in drive motors for increased e-bike performance), and challenges (challenges in importing to EU and US from China, high cost of e-bikes) influencing the growth of the e-Bike market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies and product & service launches in the e-bike market

Market Development: Comprehensive market information (the report analyses the authentication and brand protection market across varied regions)

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the e-bike market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Pon. Bike (Netherlands), Accell Group N.V. (Netherlands), Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Yadea Group Holdings, Ltd. (China), and Merida Bicycle (Taiwan) in the e-bike market

