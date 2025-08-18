MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets PM Modi, Briefs On Key Projects

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bhopal, Aug 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament on Monday during his visit to the national capital.

During the meeting, Yadav apprised the Prime Minister of the state's ongoing welfare and development projects, including the PM MITRA Park in Dhar and the Bhopal Metro, slated for launch later this year, probably in October.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the country's first PM MITRA Park in Dhar on August 25. The Rs 2,000-crore project is aimed at positioning India as a global textile hub. The Prime Minister has also agreed to flag off the Bhopal Metro during his visit to Madhya Pradesh in October.

The Chief Minister updated PM Modi on the state's achievements in anti-Naxal operations, reporting the elimination of over 10 Maoists in the past 18 months.

He also highlighted revised promotion rules benefiting nearly five lakh government employees, along with the creation of two lakh new posts.

Yadav extended invitations to the Prime Minister for several upcoming events, including the Kisan Sammelan in Sehore from October 12-14, focused on food processing and agri-based industries.

“Every meeting with PM Modi infuses new energy and inspiration,” Yadav later wrote on X.

The Chief Minister also mentioned recent achievements, such as the setting up of a railway coach manufacturing unit in Sehore, and said that his government has been making sustained efforts to boost industrial and economic growth over the past 18 months.

He pointed out that the state has already signed MoUs worth over Rs 30 lakh crore for new industrial projects and assured that efforts to attract investment will continue.

During his visit to Delhi, Yadav also met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at his official residence on Sunday.