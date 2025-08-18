Hair Center Of Turkey Achieves Amazing Hair Transplant Results With Its New Hybrid Technique

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISTANBUL, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hair Center of Turkey, a leading institution in hair restoration, has announced the launch of its, which merges the advantages ofandtechniques. The clinic is also introducing an exclusive, specifically designed to meet the unique needs of patients from the U.S. and Canada, combining advanced medical expertise with luxury and comfort.

FUE Sapphire vs. FUE DHI: Understanding the Difference



FUE Sapphire: In this technique, ultra-fine sapphire blades are used to create micro-incisions for graft placement. This allows for extremely precise fue hair transplant , minimal tissue trauma, faster healing, and virtually scar-free results. The sapphire blade's smooth edges reduce friction and promote better graft survival.

FUE DHI: Unlike traditional FUE, FUE DHI hair transplant uses the Choi pen to implant hair directly without opening separate channels. This gives surgeons complete control over each graft's angle, depth, and direction, allowing for highly natural-looking hair growth and dense coverage, especially in sensitive or highly visible areas. Hybrid Method: The Hybrid method combines both FUE Sapphire and FUE DHI. By integrating the precision of sapphire micro-incisions with the direct implantation control of DHI, the Hybrid technique ensures minimal trauma, rapid recovery, and optimal aesthetic outcomes, even for complex hairlines or large areas. This innovative approach offers patients the best of both worlds, delivering natural-looking, long-lasting results with maximum comfort and efficiency.











VIP Package Highlights:

Hair Center of Turkey's VIP Package offers more than just advanced hair transplant in Turkey . It provides a fully personalized, comfortable, and luxurious experience for international patients:



Luxury Accommodation: Stay in a 5-star hotel with premium amenities for complete relaxation during your treatment.

VIP Airport Transfers: Hassle-free transportation to and from the airport ensures stress-free travel.

Multilingual Support: Dedicated staff fluent in English, French, Spanish, and other languages assist patients throughout their journey.

Comprehensive Post-Operative Care: Continuous monitoring and follow-up, including guidance on recovery, medication, and hair care, to ensure the best possible results. Explore Istanbul: Take the opportunity to discover the city's cultural and historical landmarks, combining medical care with tourism.



Expert Team & Personalized Care

Under the coordination of Sinan Özer , Hair Center of Turkey prioritizes personalized care and high-quality outcomes. The clinic follows a VIP service model with limited daily procedures, ensuring each patient receives meticulous attention.



Limited Daily Operations: Only a small number of procedures are performed each day, allowing the team to focus on detailed, patient-specific treatment plans.

Expert Medical Team:



Dr. Rasime Erkan: Dermatology specialist with extensive experience, overseeing every stage of the procedure from consultation to post-operative care.



Zehra Özer: Hair transplant specialist directly involved in graft extraction, placement, and monitoring, ensuring high precision and natural results.

Anesthesiologist: Responsible for administering and monitoring anesthesia throughout the procedure, ensuring patient safety, comfort, and a pain-free experience.

Hands-On Supervision: Both specialists remain actively involved throughout the process to minimize risks, ensure graft survival, and optimize outcomes. Continuous Patient Support: Patients receive guidance, reassurance, and care before, during, and after the procedure, improving comfort and confidence.









Hair Center of Turkey Stands Out: Why Choose Us

Hair Center of Turkey provides a unique and personalized hair transplant experience, standing out among hair transplant clinics in Turkey by combining advanced Hybrid Hair Transplant technology with expert medical supervision and exclusive VIP services, ensuring patients receive the highest quality care and natural-looking results. Key reasons to choose us:



Hybrid Technique: Combines FUE Sapphire and FUE DHI for precise, natural-looking results.

Expert Team: Specialists oversee every stage for high-quality outcomes.

Personalized Care: Limited daily procedures ensure individual attention.

VIP Services: Luxury accommodation, airport transfers, and multilingual support.

Comfort & Support: Continuous guidance before, during, and after the procedure. Natural Results: Focus on hair direction, density, and aesthetics for undetectable outcomes.



Special Note:

Our treatments are provided by healthcare facilities that possess a health tourism authorization certificate

