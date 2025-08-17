Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moci Temporarily Closes Car Company Over Violations

Moci Temporarily Closes Car Company Over Violations


2025-08-17 02:02:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has issued an administrative decision to close a car company for 30 days for violating Article (16) of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection and its executive regulations.
In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said Administrative Decision No. (23/2025) ordered the closure of Elite Motors Corporation (Chery) due to the company's failure to provide spare parts and delays in after-sales services, which constitute a clear violation of the law.
The MOCI noted that the company committed 94 violations of the same kind, prompting the administrative closure to protect consumers' rights and ensure that service providers comply with standards of quality and transparency.
It stressed that this measure comes within its ongoing efforts to monitor markets and guarantee compliance with laws and regulations, emphasizing that it will not tolerate any breaches that undermine consumer rights or harm the business environment in the country. The ministry also urged all citizens and residents to report any violations or illegal practices.

MENAFN17082025000067011011ID1109938794

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search