Moci Temporarily Closes Car Company Over Violations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has issued an administrative decision to close a car company for 30 days for violating Article (16) of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection and its executive regulations.
In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said Administrative Decision No. (23/2025) ordered the closure of Elite Motors Corporation (Chery) due to the company's failure to provide spare parts and delays in after-sales services, which constitute a clear violation of the law.
The MOCI noted that the company committed 94 violations of the same kind, prompting the administrative closure to protect consumers' rights and ensure that service providers comply with standards of quality and transparency.
It stressed that this measure comes within its ongoing efforts to monitor markets and guarantee compliance with laws and regulations, emphasizing that it will not tolerate any breaches that undermine consumer rights or harm the business environment in the country. The ministry also urged all citizens and residents to report any violations or illegal practices.
