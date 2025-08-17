Ba***Ds Of Bollywood FIRST Look OUT: Netflix DROPS Aryan Khan's Wacky, Emotional Tribute To Bollywood

On Saturday evening, Shah Rukh Khan delighted his fans by returning with his trademark Ask SRK session on X (formerly Twitter). During this interaction, SRK, in collaboration with Netflix, announced that the first look of Aryan Khan's debut directorial series, Ba**ds of Bollywood*, would be released on August 17.

The preview has now been unveiled, and it begins with the introduction of the show's lead characters, carrying a subtle tribute to Aryan's father, Shah Rukh Khan. The iconic Mohabbatein theme plays in the background as Aryan steps into the frame to narrate his story. However, the narration is abruptly interrupted and transformed into a parody of SRK himself. Aryan is then seen telling viewers to“expect the unexpected.”

The series features Kill actor Lakshya as the male lead. A fleeting back-shot of another performer, speculated to be Ranveer Singh, also appears in the promo. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's cameo was deliberately kept under wraps. Sharing the teaser, Netflix captioned that viewers should prepare themselves for the official preview, which will release on August 20.

During the Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that he indeed has a cameo in Aryan's debut project. He added that many of his close friends from the film industry had also come on board to support Aryan, describing them as gracious and affectionate in their gesture. SRK remarked that his own presence in the project was inevitable and something he considered his right.

When another user asked him for his review of Aryan's work, SRK responded in his usual witty style. He explained that, in his view, the series was very good but encouraged audiences to judge for themselves. He described it as entertaining, eccentric, emotional, and gave what he called an“honest review.”

What is Ba*ds of Bollywood About?

Unlike his superstar father and sister Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan chose filmmaking over acting and has spent more than a year shaping his debut project. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the Netflix series explores the chaotic yet fascinating world of dreamers, strivers, and outsiders who attempt to carve out space for themselves in the Hindi film industry.

Reports suggest that the series will feature cameo appearances by some of Bollywood's biggest names, including Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh.

Aryan leads the project as its creator and director, collaborating with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who have co-created and contributed to the writing process.