Trump seeks meeting with Putin, Zelensky this month

2025-08-17 03:10:54
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is planning a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as early as August 22, according to reports.

Following his summit with Putin in Alaska on Friday, Trump informed European leaders during a phone call that he wants to organize a meeting including both Putin and Zelensky. Trump is also scheduled to meet Zelensky at the White House on Monday and has invited European leaders to attend. Putin has not yet publicly confirmed whether he will participate in the proposed summit.

The Anchorage meeting on Friday marked the first in-person discussion between Trump and Putin since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. It was also Putin’s first visit to the United States for talks with a sitting US president since 2007.

After the summit, Putin told the press that he and Trump had reached an "understanding," while Trump said they had made "some headway" but acknowledged that no agreement had been reached to end the ongoing conflict.

