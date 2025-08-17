403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Seeks Meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump is looking to convene a three-party summit involving the presidents of Russia and Ukraine as early as August 22, according to a report published on Saturday by a news agency.
This development follows Trump’s recent summit in Alaska on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
After their meeting, Trump informed European leaders in a phone conversation that he intends to organize a gathering with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Trump is set to welcome Zelenskyy to the White House on Monday and has extended an invitation to European leaders to be present at the event.
At this stage, Putin has not officially stated whether he will attend the proposed meeting.
Friday's encounter in Anchorage represented a pivotal moment, as it was the first direct discussion between Trump and Putin since Russia initiated its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022.
It also marked Putin’s first official visit to the United States for diplomatic talks with a U.S. president since 2007.
During a press briefing after the summit, Putin stated that he and Trump had reached an "understanding."
Trump, on his part, remarked that they had made "some headway," although he conceded that a definitive resolution to the ongoing war was not achieved.
This development follows Trump’s recent summit in Alaska on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
After their meeting, Trump informed European leaders in a phone conversation that he intends to organize a gathering with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Trump is set to welcome Zelenskyy to the White House on Monday and has extended an invitation to European leaders to be present at the event.
At this stage, Putin has not officially stated whether he will attend the proposed meeting.
Friday's encounter in Anchorage represented a pivotal moment, as it was the first direct discussion between Trump and Putin since Russia initiated its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022.
It also marked Putin’s first official visit to the United States for diplomatic talks with a U.S. president since 2007.
During a press briefing after the summit, Putin stated that he and Trump had reached an "understanding."
Trump, on his part, remarked that they had made "some headway," although he conceded that a definitive resolution to the ongoing war was not achieved.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment