403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Blast at Czech Chemical Plant Injures Three
(MENAFN) An explosion at the Synthesia chemical facility in Pardubice, Czech Republic, on Friday afternoon resulted in three people being injured, two of whom are in critical condition.
Media, citing an ambulance service spokesperson, reported that the two severely injured individuals were airlifted to burn treatment centers, while the third victim, suffering from moderate burns, was transported by ground to Pardubice Hospital’s emergency department.
Synthesia confirmed the operational accident occurred shortly after 2 p.m., stating on its website that the situation was “resolved immediately.” The company assured there is no ongoing danger to the public and confirmed that a full investigation, in collaboration with Czech Police, is underway to determine the cause.
Synthesia, a key player in the European specialty chemicals market, specializes in four primary sectors: pigments and dyes, organic chemistry, nitrocellulose, and power engineering.
Media, citing an ambulance service spokesperson, reported that the two severely injured individuals were airlifted to burn treatment centers, while the third victim, suffering from moderate burns, was transported by ground to Pardubice Hospital’s emergency department.
Synthesia confirmed the operational accident occurred shortly after 2 p.m., stating on its website that the situation was “resolved immediately.” The company assured there is no ongoing danger to the public and confirmed that a full investigation, in collaboration with Czech Police, is underway to determine the cause.
Synthesia, a key player in the European specialty chemicals market, specializes in four primary sectors: pigments and dyes, organic chemistry, nitrocellulose, and power engineering.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment