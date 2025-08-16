Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Blast at Czech Chemical Plant Injures Three

2025-08-16 04:15:27
(MENAFN) An explosion at the Synthesia chemical facility in Pardubice, Czech Republic, on Friday afternoon resulted in three people being injured, two of whom are in critical condition.

Media, citing an ambulance service spokesperson, reported that the two severely injured individuals were airlifted to burn treatment centers, while the third victim, suffering from moderate burns, was transported by ground to Pardubice Hospital’s emergency department.

Synthesia confirmed the operational accident occurred shortly after 2 p.m., stating on its website that the situation was “resolved immediately.” The company assured there is no ongoing danger to the public and confirmed that a full investigation, in collaboration with Czech Police, is underway to determine the cause.

Synthesia, a key player in the European specialty chemicals market, specializes in four primary sectors: pigments and dyes, organic chemistry, nitrocellulose, and power engineering.

