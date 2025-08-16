403
Trump says Zelensky is resposnible to advance settlement
Following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump stated that the responsibility to advance a settlement now lies with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European governments.
"A lot of points were agreed on, there's not that much, you know, one or two pretty significant items, but I think they can be reached," Trump said in an interview after the meeting. He continued, "Now, it's really up to President Zelensky to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit, but it's up to President Zelensky."
The two leaders spoke for more than three hours behind closed doors. According to reports, both came out expressing optimism, with Putin noting that they had achieved an "understanding."
Details about the framework remain limited, and it is still unclear what specific matters remain unresolved. The most divisive questions prior to the summit included disputed territorial exchanges between Russia and Ukraine—something Zelenskyy has firmly rejected—as well as what form of security guarantees could be established to prevent renewed Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Trump mentioned that a three-way discussion involving himself, Putin, and Zelenskyy will be organized. While no exact date has been set, he indicated it would take place relatively soon. "They both want me there, and I'll be there. You've got to see it out," he remarked.
