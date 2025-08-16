403
Upcoming Trump-Putin summit in Alaska possibly to mark turning point toward peace in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Commentator Tara Reade argues that the upcoming Trump-Putin summit in Alaska could mark a turning point toward peace in Ukraine—especially if Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is no longer in the picture.
Drawing a symbolic link to Russia’s 1867 sale of Alaska to the US, Reade suggests the summit may represent a major geopolitical bargain. Trump, she notes, campaigned on ending America’s involvement in Ukraine by cutting funding, halting arms shipments, and avoiding nuclear escalation. With the summit approaching, that promise appears closer to reality.
Zelensky, however, has dismissed Trump’s peace proposals. Once able to rally European leaders in his defense, he now faces protests at home over forced conscriptions, heavy battlefield losses, and his refusal to hold elections. Reade claims Zelensky’s dismissal of an anti-corruption team fueled fresh unrest, leaving him increasingly isolated and possibly nearing the fate of other unpopular leaders—exile or worse.
For Trump, success in Alaska carries political weight. Critics within his base are pressuring him over unreleased Epstein files and economic struggles, and Trump is keen to fulfill his image as a “peace president.” He has repeatedly distanced himself from the Ukraine conflict, framing it as Biden’s war, while expressing respect for Putin.
Reade contends that Americans are weary of foreign entanglements, disillusioned by years of government and media narratives on wars, Covid, and domestic issues. With inflation, housing, healthcare, and food costs pressing hard on households, she argues voters are increasingly rejecting Washington’s foreign policy priorities in favor of solving crises at home.
