Defensenewsbreaks Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Marks Pivotal Moment On Path To 2026 Rare Earth Oxide Production

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) was awarded an additional $18.4 million funding from the Department of Defense, a decision that represents a critical step in reclaiming the United States' control over materials essential to national safety.“The recent funding announcement indicates Ucore's RapidSX technology has struck a chord,” reads an article discussing the move.“We are most appreciative of the ongoing support we have received from the U.S. Department of Defense,” said Ucore chair and CEO Pat Ryan.“We further reiterate our support for the executive actions executed by the administration and await the results of this ongoing work. Our groundbreaking ceremony at the SMC was a pivotal moment for the company as we move toward our goal of commencing with domestic commercial production of separated and salable rare earth oxides in 2026.”

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. state of Louisiana, subsequent strategic metals complexes (“SMCs”) in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA. For more information, visit the company's website at .

