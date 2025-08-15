3 WWE Stars Still On The Roster But Absent From The Spotlight For Far Too Long

They've held championships and made their mark, but these WWE names have quietly slipped from TV screens.

Apollo Crews entered WWE's main roster in 2016 with remarkable athleticism and limitless potential. His ability inside the ring earned him reigns as both the United States and Intercontinental Champion, with his 2020–21 heel run as“Nigerian Royalty” marking the peak of his career.

Despite this, Crews became a victim of WWE's start-stop pushes. While his performances impressed fans, he rarely moved past the mid-card. After a period in NXT, he returned to Raw in a recent draft, but his TV appearances have been scarce.

Injury has also played a role - a torn pectoral muscle required surgery, halting any immediate plans. Still under contract, Crews competes in live events when healthy, leaving fans to wonder if he'll find consistent momentum or remain a mid-card fixture.

Tamina, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy“Superfly” Snuka, has spent over a decade in the company. Known for her strength and hard-hitting style, she's captured the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Natalya and teamed with names like Nia Jax.

However, injuries and limited booking have kept her from staying relevant in the competitive women's division. Younger talent continually takes the spotlight, and her TV appearances are now sporadic, often as a supporting player in multi-woman matches.

Though removed from the active roster in 2023, Tamina remains under contract. She serves as a trusted veteran presence backstage, ready to step in when WWE calls, but her days as a featured performer appear long past.

Billed as the“Nigerian Giant,” Omos debuted with a dominant aura, standing alongside AJ Styles to win the Raw Tag Team Championship. He later faced top stars like Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, but his momentum slowed as his TV time decreased.

Omos briefly wrestled in Pro Wrestling NOAH while still signed to WWE, gaining fan support before being pulled back, reportedly for future plans to showcase him in WWE and possibly other promotions. However, no steady storyline has emerged since.

Still under contract, Omos makes occasional appearances and remains an imposing figure whose potential feels untapped. Fans continue to speculate whether WWE will commit to building him into a true main-event attraction or keep him in a part-time spotlight.