Zelensky On Dobropillia: Russia's Show Of Force Toward Alaska Ends In Destruction

The head of state said this in a video addres , as reported by Ukrinform.

"I held a meeting... The commander reported on our active actions, all directions, especially the Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. Ukrainian soldiers are clearing the occupiers from their positions in the Dobropillia area, and this is very important. There is a result. Russia's intention was to show its strength to Alaska. In fact, for the occupiers, this ends in their destruction. I thank our 79th and 82nd airborne assault brigades, which are fighting right there, in the Dobropillia direction," Zelensky said.

He also thanked the second battalion of the 92nd separate assault brigade, as well as the 14th operational brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, the soldiers of Azov, the 32nd separate mechanized brigade, and the 38th marine brigade, who are defending positions in Donetsk Oblast.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to the 1st and 425th assault regiments. I would like to mention our soldiers in Sumy region, primarily the 95th Brigade and the 225th Assault Regiment,” the President said.

According to him, the situation on the front lines and the provision of supplies to the army were discussed at the headquarters.

“In the long term, the army should be contract-based, and the transition to this should begin now,” said the head of state.

He also noted that he held a meeting with Ukrainian diplomats: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the team of the President's Office.

"We are counting on parliamentary diplomacy - I thanked the head of parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk today for his activity. Now we have to update the foreign policy plan for the coming months. I instructed to conduct an audit of work with partners within the framework of defense coalitions, stability coalitions - all our agreements. Everything must work," Zelensky emphasized.

The president also gave instructions to identify specific individuals responsible for steps in key areas:“There is a specific project with partners - there must be a specific person responsible for the success of this project.”

“On Monday, I expect a report from the government on the updated plan for foreign policy steps. Thank you to everyone who is with us, with our people, with Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who is working for the independence of our state, for our strong positions,” the head of state said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters discussed issues related to the front, the financing of the Defense Forces, and the intentions of the Russian side at the meeting in Alaska.

Photo: OP