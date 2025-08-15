Zelensky On Dobropillia: Russia's Show Of Force Toward Alaska Ends In Destruction
"I held a meeting... The commander reported on our active actions, all directions, especially the Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. Ukrainian soldiers are clearing the occupiers from their positions in the Dobropillia area, and this is very important. There is a result. Russia's intention was to show its strength to Alaska. In fact, for the occupiers, this ends in their destruction. I thank our 79th and 82nd airborne assault brigades, which are fighting right there, in the Dobropillia direction," Zelensky said.
He also thanked the second battalion of the 92nd separate assault brigade, as well as the 14th operational brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, the soldiers of Azov, the 32nd separate mechanized brigade, and the 38th marine brigade, who are defending positions in Donetsk Oblast.
“I would also like to express my gratitude to the 1st and 425th assault regiments. I would like to mention our soldiers in Sumy region, primarily the 95th Brigade and the 225th Assault Regiment,” the President said.
According to him, the situation on the front lines and the provision of supplies to the army were discussed at the headquarters.Read also: Zelensky , Macron to meet after Trump-Putin summi
“In the long term, the army should be contract-based, and the transition to this should begin now,” said the head of state.
He also noted that he held a meeting with Ukrainian diplomats: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the team of the President's Office.
"We are counting on parliamentary diplomacy - I thanked the head of parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk today for his activity. Now we have to update the foreign policy plan for the coming months. I instructed to conduct an audit of work with partners within the framework of defense coalitions, stability coalitions - all our agreements. Everything must work," Zelensky emphasized.
The president also gave instructions to identify specific individuals responsible for steps in key areas:“There is a specific project with partners - there must be a specific person responsible for the success of this project.”Read also: Zelensky : Russians continue killing on day of negotiations with U
“On Monday, I expect a report from the government on the updated plan for foreign policy steps. Thank you to everyone who is with us, with our people, with Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who is working for the independence of our state, for our strong positions,” the head of state said.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters discussed issues related to the front, the financing of the Defense Forces, and the intentions of the Russian side at the meeting in Alaska.
Photo: OP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment