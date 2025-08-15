Karrie Gordon From The Coinshares Crypto ETF Hub Announces Publication Of New Article Noting How GENIUS Act Has Launched New U.S. Crypto Era
GENIUS Act Ushers in New U.S. Crypto Era
The GENIUS Act provides a monumental step forward to building a regulatory U.S. framework for cryptocurrency investing. However, advisors should still approach stablecoin investments with the utmost caution. Stablecoins have a number of use cases, including as a means to streamline payments. As with cryptocurrencies broadly, they offer a decentralized way to make payments globally. Stablecoins are also becoming an attractive alternative to popular cryptocurrencies for some investors. Because they are often pegged to fiat currencies or real assets, they offer the potential for less volatility.
To view the full article, please visit .
