Louisiana's First Dedicated Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Center For Women Opens Near New Orleans

EDTC's New Residential Treatment Center Near New Orleans

Eating Disorder Treatment Centers of Louisiana (EDTC) is now open, becoming the state's first dedicated residential treatment center for eating disorders.

- Eleanor McAuliffeCOVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Women in Louisiana and the surrounding region now have access to a level of care that was previously out of reach. Eating Disorder Treatment Centers of Louisiana (EDTC) has officially opened its doors, becoming the state's first dedicated residential treatment center for eating disorders. Located in a newly renovated, serene facility in Covington, just outside of New Orleans, EDTC is designed to provide comprehensive, compassionate care for women seeking recovery in a safe, supportive, and healing environment.The center treats all forms of disordered eating, including anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, ARFID, OSFED, and other co-occurring mental health conditions. EDTC was founded by professionals from Longbranch Recovery and Wellness, known for excellence in addiction and mental health care, alongside leaders with extensive experience in the eating disorder field. The unique partnership combines proven clinical methods with specialized expertise, offering a program built on both compassion and results."Having worked in the eating disorder field in Louisiana for over a decade, I can't express how excited my colleagues and I are to finally have this resource," said Eleanor McAuliffe, Clinical Consultant at EDTC. "We've seen passionate professionals doing great work across the state, but until now, we've lacked a central, residential-level program tailored to our region. EDTC changes that. We're bringing care closer to home and grounding it in the values of our community."A Much-Needed Resource for LouisianaUntil now, women in Louisiana had to travel out of state to access a residential program with a sole focus on eating disorders, often at significant financial and emotional cost. EDTC fills a longstanding gap in the continuum of care, offering a nearby, personalized option for women who require more than outpatient care but do not meet inpatient criteria.Unique, Whole-Person Care ApproachEDTC's treatment model combines a whole-person perspective with evidence-based methods to address every aspect of recovery. Guided by a multidisciplinary team, each individualized plan is built around four core pillars that work together to deliver compassionate, comprehensive care and establish a strong foundation for lasting recovery.Medical Care: Restoring Health and StabilityLicensed providers experienced in eating disorder–related complications monitor physical health, address nutritional imbalances, and help the body regain strength.Clinical Therapy: Healing the Mind and EmotionsEvidence-based approaches, including DBT, RO-DBT, trauma-informed therapy, and psychoeducation, help patients break free from harmful patterns and develop lifelong coping strategies.Wellness and Nutrition: Reconnecting with the BodyRegistered dietitians provide individualized meal planning and support. Holistic practices such as yoga therapy, mindfulness, and body-centered healing foster a healthy relationship with food and body image.Relationships and Community: Building a Lasting Support SystemFamily engagement, education, therapy, and alumni programming strengthen relationships and create an ongoing network of encouragement."What really sets our program apart is the emphasis on integrated wellness and family involvement," said Stephanie Ryan, Clinical Director at EDTC. "We also offer a comprehensive psychoeducation curriculum rooted in DBT and RO-DBT, which provides clients with powerful tools for lasting change."A Team of Experts, and a Mission to Raise the BarEDTC is led by an all-women leadership team and supported by a passionate staff of licensed therapists, psychiatric and medical providers, nurses, and recovery advocates. Many are Certified Eating Disorder Specialists (CEDS) or are actively pursuing this credential, which requires intensive training and clinical supervision. In total, the center will create about 20 jobs in the Covington area, bringing with it both clinical expertise and economic investment in the local community."Working with a team of women to support other women is incredibly empowering," said Ryan. "Our staff is caring, professional, and brings a wealth of experience to this important work.""Our team is clinician-led and mission-driven," added Emily Meyers, CEO of EDTC. "We want every woman who walks through our doors to feel safe, cared for, and understood. Our small, intimate program means no one falls through the cracks and that every detail, from the therapy schedule to the design of each room, reflects our belief that women deserve healing spaces made just for them."A Healing Space Designed with IntentionThe Covington facility was intentionally designed to promote comfort, dignity, and community. The spacious building houses a blend of private and shared bedrooms with queen-sized beds, medical and therapist offices, a dedicated yoga and movement studio, and inviting group spaces. The décor is warm and home-like, with thoughtful touches that reflect the calming beauty of the Gulf Coast.In addition, the campus offers a private outdoor courtyard, communal dining areas, and access to nearby off-site activities. Every detail, from furniture selection to lighting, has been carefully planned with the patients' needs in mind."The facility truly feels like a home. It is warm, open, and welcoming," said Ryan. "It's also conveniently located near many fun and enriching community spots for outings and connection."Backed by a Proven Network of Behavioral Health ProvidersEDTC is part of the Recover Now network of treatment centers, which also includes Longbranch Recovery near New Orleans and Retreat of Atlanta. The organization is known for creating personalized, evidence-based programs that serve individuals across the Southeast struggling with mental health and substance use disorders.

