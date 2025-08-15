Laos Works To Improve Migrant Workers' Rights

MENAFN - IANS) Vientiane, Aug 15 (IANS) Lao officials and stakeholders convened to review the implementation of the Poverty Reduction through Safe Migration, Skills Development, and Enhanced Job Placement (PROMISE) project, and to discuss future strategies for improving the management and protection of migrant workers' rights.

The meeting was held in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday, providing an opportunity to review the project's progress and discuss strategic directions to further strengthen support for migrant workers, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare on Friday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The PROMISE is a regional project implemented from 2021 to 2025 across Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand. It aims to remove barriers faced by migrant workers, employers, and communities, contributing to poverty reduction while supporting economic recovery and growth.

The project focuses on ensuring access to skills development, self-employment, and stable job opportunities, especially for female migrant workers.

Laos' Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare continues its efforts to manage and protect the rights of migrant workers through various legislative measures, including revisions to the Employment Law.

In addition, the government is working to improve the domestic employment situation by raising the minimum wage, expanding access to vocational training, and creating job opportunities for returning migrant workers.

Laos raises public awareness to prevent human trafficking.

Meanwhile, Laos has raised public awareness, especially among vulnerable groups, to prevent human trafficking.

Laos' Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare held a campaign to commemorate the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, aiming to strengthen joint efforts against human trafficking and promote legal employment, the ministry said on August 6.

The event aimed to raise public awareness about the dangers of human trafficking, a serious crime that violates human rights, inflicts physical and psychological harm on victims, and undermines families, socio-economic development, and national security.

The World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is observed annually on July 30 to raise awareness and promote international cooperation in ending human trafficking.