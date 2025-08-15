Azerbaijan Sends New Humanitarian Aid Shipment Of Electrical Equipment To Ukraine
Azerbaijan has dispatched the next part of its humanitarian cargo containing electrical equipment to Ukraine from the Sumgait Technologies Park, continuing its support for regions affected by the ongoing conflict, Azernews reports.
The shipment is being organized under the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, with the Ministry of Energy coordinating the aid.
The latest delivery includes approximately 90,000 meters of electrical cables and wires, 25 generators, and seven transformer sets. The first batch, sent earlier in a convoy of 10 trucks, was intended to assist in restoring stable electricity supply to Ukrainian regions impacted by the war. This second shipment, valued at around $2 million, will be sent in the coming days in response to appeals from Ukrainian authorities.
Azerbaijan has a history of providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, particularly in the field of electricity supply. Amid the ongoing conflict, the total value of Azerbaijan's aid for recovery and reconstruction efforts in Ukraine has now surpassed $44 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment