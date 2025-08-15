Uzbekistan's FM Welcomes Latvian Ambassador, Highlights Future Cooperation Plans

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Jaunzems Girts, Ambassador of Latvia to Uzbekistan, to discuss bilateral relations, the country's FM wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We expressed our readiness to further strengthen the long-standing ties between our two nations and to explore new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and within broader regional frameworks," Saidov said.

"I sincerely congratulate Mr. Ambassador on his appointment and wish him every success in his diplomatic mission in our country," the publication reads.