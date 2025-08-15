UN Secretary-General's Office Calls For Immediate Ceasefire Ahead Of Alaska Summit
"We're not in the betting game. [...] I think we do welcome the dialogue at the highest level between these two permanent members of the Security Council and a lot of issues on the agenda," Dujarric said.
According to him, the UN leadership's position on Russia's war against Ukraine remains unchanged.
"We want an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards finding a just and sustainable and comprehensive peace, one that upholds Ukraine's sovereignty, its territorial integrity and independence with an internationally recognized border and in line with UN charter, international law and all relevant UN resolutions," Dujarric said.Read also: Merz hopes Putin will launch direct talks with Ukraine after Alaska meeting
He added that the UN will be closely monitoring the course of the meeting and its outcomes.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are expected to meet in Alaska on August 15.
