AI Maverick Intel Inc. (BINP): AI-Powered Prospecting Steps Into The Sales Rep's Shoes



July 2025 rollout delivers human-quality outreach without SDR teams, handling both transactional and consultative sales

AI-in-marketing market forecast to grow from $20.44 billion in 2024 to $82.23 billion by 2030 Platform deployment is typically completed in under a day, accelerating ROI timelines for clients in sectors like healthcare, insurance, and transportation

AI Moves From Support Role to Lead Position in Sales

For years, AI has played a supporting role in sales and marketing; surfacing leads, flagging buying signals, and streamlining outreach. But as customer acquisition costs rise and labor shortages impact sales development teams, more companies are looking for AI systems that can replace entire stages of the funnel.

July Launch Marks Major Product Leap

On July 17, 2025, AI Maverick Intel (OTCID: BINP) announced the full rollout of its next-generation prospecting engine, designed to enable revenue teams to research, engage, and qualify prospects at...

