Russians Shell Sloviansk, Damage Private Homes

Russians Shell Sloviansk, Damage Private Homes


2025-08-14 07:08:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

He specified that the invaders struck the city at around 5 p.m., targeting the Zalyznychnnyi microdistrict.

Read also: Russians kill three civilians and injure three in Donetsk region

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 14, Russian invaders attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region with an FPV dron , killing a civilian.

Photo: Vadym Lyakh, Facebook

