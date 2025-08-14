Russians Shell Sloviansk, Damage Private Homes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

He specified that the invaders struck the city at around 5 p.m., targeting the Zalyznychnnyi microdistrict.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 14, Russian invaders attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region with an FPV dron , killing a civilian.

Photo: Vadym Lyakh, Facebook