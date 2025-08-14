Uzbekistan Moving Forward With Plans For Tashkent-Samarkand High-Speed Railway

Discourse encompassed the delineation of the prospective alignment of the new corridor, the strategic positioning of rail infrastructure, and various technical and organizational considerations. On February 14 of the current year, the initiation of the preparatory phase for the feasibility study (FS) was undertaken, aimed at the development of a specialized high-velocity passenger rail system along the Tashkent–Samarkand corridor.

