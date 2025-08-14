Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Moving Forward With Plans For Tashkent-Samarkand High-Speed Railway

2025-08-14 08:07:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 14. Deputy Minister of Transport Jasurbek Choriev has met with representatives of JSC Uzbekistan Railways, Korea Eximbank, and Saman Engineering to discuss the Tashkent–Samarkand passenger railway construction project, Trend reports.

Discourse encompassed the delineation of the prospective alignment of the new corridor, the strategic positioning of rail infrastructure, and various technical and organizational considerations.

On February 14 of the current year, the initiation of the preparatory phase for the feasibility study (FS) was undertaken, aimed at the development of a specialized high-velocity passenger rail system along the Tashkent–Samarkand corridor.

