Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shaza Hotels, Crafting Hospitality Landmarks with Cultural Soul and Commercial Strength


2025-08-14 07:57:55
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) Dubai, UAE (14 August 2025) – Shaza Hotels is recognised for one thing above all: creating properties that embed themselves in the cultural and emotional landscape of their destinations. Inspired by the romance of the Silk Route, every Shaza hotel is conceived as an architectural statement, a guest favourite, and a commercially successful enterprise.
The brand’s approach is anchored in two guiding principles: authenticity and performance. Authenticity ensures that each project reflects the rich heritage and design language of Arabia, while performance guarantees strong market positioning, competitive returns, and sustained profitability for owners.
Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President, Business Development and Growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, said, "Our properties are not built to blend in, they are built to define their location. From concept to operation, Shaza delivers experiences guests remember and owners value. Expansion is about creating statement hotels and partnering with visionaries who value individuality over imitation."
Sha’a’s operational excellence is matched by development versatility, with concepts that adapt seamlessly to city hotels, luxury resorts, and integrated developments while preserving the b’and’s signature character.
For investors and developers, Shaza Hotels offers a rare combination: a brand that commands market attention, cultivates loyal guests, and enhances the prestige of every destination it enters. Its leadership team brings decades of experience from top-tier international brands, uniting creative vision with the discipline of high-performing operations, from revenue optimisation and marketing reach to service delivery that inspires repeat business.

MENAFN14082025004227004008ID1109928539

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search