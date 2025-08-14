Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lithuania announces state of emergency

2025-08-14 03:28:35
(MENAFN) Lithuania has declared a state of emergency following severe summer rains that heavily damaged the country’s agricultural output. The government said the declaration will allow for more coordinated national support for farmers impacted by the extreme weather, noting that 14 municipalities had already declared local emergencies.

According to the government, 50% to 70% of the harvest has been destroyed or damaged, with many fields still flooded, preventing farmers from completing their crops. This delay also threatens their ability to meet the August 15 sowing deadline.

The prolonged rainy period began in late May, with June and July experiencing the second-heaviest rainfall on record, surpassed only by 2007. Saturated soil has made even minor rainfall sufficient to cause flooding in many regions.

Under the emergency, authorities can relax deadlines and administrative requirements to help farmers focus on harvesting, Deputy Agriculture Minister Andrius Palionis explained. Neighboring Latvia has also declared a state of emergency due to recent agricultural damage from frost, rain, and floods, with officials warning of likely increases in food prices.

MENAFN14082025000045015687ID1109927150

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

