Iraq, Syria Plan to Revive Kirkuk–Baniyas Oil Pipeline
(MENAFN) Iraq and Syria took significant steps Tuesday toward reviving the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline, a critical energy link that has been dormant for nearly two decades, according to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s office.
During a high-level meeting in Baghdad, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with Syrian Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir to explore ways to deepen bilateral cooperation, especially in the energy sector. The statement emphasized that the talks “reviewed the prospects for bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, particularly in the energy sector, in a manner that serves the interests of both brotherly peoples.”
Central to their discussions was “the possibility of reviving the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline, in light of the formation of a joint technical committee to assess the condition of the pipeline and explore options for its rehabilitation, as one of the projects planned by the government in its efforts to diversify export outlets.”
Originally constructed in 1952, the pipeline was designed to transport crude oil from Iraq’s Kirkuk fields to Syria’s Mediterranean port of Baniyas. However, it has faced repeated disruptions and has been non-operational since 2003, following severe damage during the US-led invasion of Iraq.
Beyond the pipeline, the two officials reviewed “joint opportunities to advance oil and petrochemical industries projects on the Mediterranean coast, as well as opportunities for coordination to address climate change and regulate water shares in the Euphrates River Basin.”
Prime Minister al-Sudani underscored Iraq’s commitment to regional stability, stating, “Iraq’s support for Syria’s stability and sovereignty over its territory, rejecting any aggression against it, while stressing the importance of enhancing coordination and solidarity to face common challenges and address the consequences of the ongoing (Israeli) aggression against Gaza.”
Syrian Energy Minister al-Bashir highlighted “the depth of the bilateral relationship between the two countries, with its social and cultural dimensions, and the opportunities for cooperation in the fields of energy, telecommunications and the optical cable coming from Europe through Syrian territory, as well as in mutual and joint investment,” the statement added.
Al-Bashir arrived in Baghdad earlier Tuesday for a visit of unspecified length, during which he is set to engage with officials on expanding cooperation across energy and water resource sectors.
This renewed focus on energy infrastructure signals a strategic pivot by both governments to restore and enhance regional economic ties amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
