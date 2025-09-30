Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia Slaps TikTok with Nearly USD900,000 Fine

2025-09-30 03:20:35
(MENAFN) Indonesia's anti-monopoly regulator, KPPU, announced on Monday that it would impose a fine of approximately $900,000 on TikTok for failing to report its acquisition of Tokopedia in a timely manner.

In early 2024, TikTok took control of 75.01% of Tokopedia’s shares. According to KPPU, TikTok had a window of nearly 30 business days to notify the watchdog about the acquisition but missed the deadline.

"The transaction legally took effect on January 31, 2024. This means (TikTok) had time until March 19 of last year to notify KPPU (of the acquisition)," KPPU stated in a release on its official website.

The agency also highlighted that TikTok Nusantara (SG) Pte. Ltd., the entity responsible for the acquisition, admitted to the delay and cooperated fully during the investigation. The watchdog noted that there were no prior violations from TikTok, which played a role in reducing the penalty.

As a result, KPPU has decided to fine TikTok Nusantara (SG) Pte. Ltd. 15 billion Indonesian Rupees—equivalent to nearly $900,000. The company must pay the fine to the state treasury within 30 days once the decision is legally finalized.

