Trump’s Gaza Plan Includes Blair in City Leadership


2025-09-30 03:22:58
(MENAFN) According to US President Donald Trump’s newly unveiled peace initiative, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is expected to take part in a transitional governing body in the Gaza Strip.

The announcement was made public late Monday, with Blair issuing a statement shortly thereafter in support of the plan, which he described as “a bold and intelligent plan.”

In his remarks, Blair emphasized that “President Trump has put down a bold and intelligent plan which, if agreed, can end the war, bring immediate relief to Gaza, the chance of a brighter and better future for its people, while ensuring Israel’s absolute and enduring security and the release of all hostages.”

He further expressed appreciation for Trump’s leadership, noting, “It offers us the best chance of ending two years of war, misery and suffering, and I thank President Trump for his leadership, determination and commitment.”

Blair particularly highlighted Trump’s readiness to head the proposed Board of Peace, which would supervise Gaza’s transformation.

He called this a powerful gesture of endorsement for the region’s future and for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Blair also suggested it represented a broader opportunity for both regional and international collaboration to counter extremism and advance stability and economic growth.

The White House unveiled a detailed 20-point roadmap on Monday aimed at concluding the ongoing conflict in Gaza and building a foundation for enduring peace.

This announcement came as Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the proposal.

