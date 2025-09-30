Trump’s Gaza Plan Includes Blair in City Leadership
(MENAFN) According to US President Donald Trump’s newly unveiled peace initiative, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is expected to take part in a transitional governing body in the Gaza Strip.
The announcement was made public late Monday, with Blair issuing a statement shortly thereafter in support of the plan, which he described as “a bold and intelligent plan.”
In his remarks, Blair emphasized that “President Trump has put down a bold and intelligent plan which, if agreed, can end the war, bring immediate relief to Gaza, the chance of a brighter and better future for its people, while ensuring Israel’s absolute and enduring security and the release of all hostages.”
He further expressed appreciation for Trump’s leadership, noting, “It offers us the best chance of ending two years of war, misery and suffering, and I thank President Trump for his leadership, determination and commitment.”
Blair particularly highlighted Trump’s readiness to head the proposed Board of Peace, which would supervise Gaza’s transformation.
He called this a powerful gesture of endorsement for the region’s future and for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
Blair also suggested it represented a broader opportunity for both regional and international collaboration to counter extremism and advance stability and economic growth.
The White House unveiled a detailed 20-point roadmap on Monday aimed at concluding the ongoing conflict in Gaza and building a foundation for enduring peace.
This announcement came as Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the proposal.
The announcement was made public late Monday, with Blair issuing a statement shortly thereafter in support of the plan, which he described as “a bold and intelligent plan.”
In his remarks, Blair emphasized that “President Trump has put down a bold and intelligent plan which, if agreed, can end the war, bring immediate relief to Gaza, the chance of a brighter and better future for its people, while ensuring Israel’s absolute and enduring security and the release of all hostages.”
He further expressed appreciation for Trump’s leadership, noting, “It offers us the best chance of ending two years of war, misery and suffering, and I thank President Trump for his leadership, determination and commitment.”
Blair particularly highlighted Trump’s readiness to head the proposed Board of Peace, which would supervise Gaza’s transformation.
He called this a powerful gesture of endorsement for the region’s future and for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
Blair also suggested it represented a broader opportunity for both regional and international collaboration to counter extremism and advance stability and economic growth.
The White House unveiled a detailed 20-point roadmap on Monday aimed at concluding the ongoing conflict in Gaza and building a foundation for enduring peace.
This announcement came as Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the proposal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment