Trump Unveils Peace Initiative to End Gaza Conflict

2025-09-30 03:22:08
(MENAFN) On Monday, US President Donald Trump introduced a comprehensive 20-point proposal that he claimed would bring an end to Israel's ongoing military campaign in the blockaded Gaza Strip and facilitate the liberation of all captives held there.

"This afternoon, after extensive consultation with our friends and partners throughout the region, I'm formally releasing our principles for peace, which people have really liked, I must say," Trump declared at a press event held at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Trump, all involved parties have embraced the proposal, except Hamas, which had yet to confirm receipt of the document before its official release.

It remains uncertain whether the Palestinian faction was presented with the plan prior to its public announcement by the White House.

"Everyone else has accepted it, but I have a feeling that we're going to have a positive answer. But if not, as you know Bibi, you'd have our full backing to do what you would have to do," he remarked, using Netanyahu's nickname.

Trump emphasized that, “Everyone understands that the ultimate result must be the elimination of any danger posed in the region, and that danger is caused by Hamas.”

Throughout Israel’s nearly two-year-long offensive in Gaza, it has benefited from steadfast political and military support from both the Biden and Trump administrations.

This backing has included unimpeded access to advanced weaponry and the use of the US veto power at the United Nations Security Council on six occasions to block resolutions advocating a truce.

The ongoing assault has resulted in the deaths of over 66,000 Palestinians, the majority being women and children.

The region has suffered catastrophic devastation, leaving much of it in ruins.

This destruction has led to widespread displacement, severe shortages of essentials such as food and clean water, and a surge in disease.

