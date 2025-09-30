Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Red Crescent Supports Sumud Flotilla

2025-09-30 03:24:11
(MENAFN) The Turkish Red Crescent delivered crucial provisions, including food and medical supplies, on Monday to the Global Sumud Flotilla, a coalition currently navigating toward the Gaza Strip with the intention of distributing humanitarian aid.

The assistance was transferred to the vessels as they continued their passage across the Mediterranean Sea, positioned between Crete, Cyprus, and Egypt.

Earlier the same day, Turkish authorities facilitated the safe evacuation of individuals aboard one of the flotilla's ships, the Johnny M, after the vessel issued a distress signal due to water intake.

The French captain of the ship, Bernard Pierre Laguna, communicated his concerns following the incident, noting that the crew had to abandon the sinking vessel.

"The water started pulling the boat downward. We lost control, and everyone on board had to be evacuated. I was the captain, and there were 12 people on board. We transferred everyone to a safe vessel. After all this, I just want to return home to Marseille. I did everything I could to reach Gaza, but it wasn't possible; we nearly lost the boat. I'm going home now. I hope everything goes well for those who make it to Gaza, that things go smoothly and that they stay safe," he told a news agency.

One of the participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla, Yasemin Acar, emphasized the mission's dedication despite numerous setbacks.

"The weather was rough, we were bombed. We were stopped several times, but morale is high. We’re here because we all understand Gaza needs this, and we’re not giving up. We will keep going. Right now, there are over 40 vessels, and hundreds of activists from all over the world are on board. Full speed ahead to Gaza," she added.

The flotilla, composed of around 50 ships and carrying activists from different parts of the globe, remains steadfast in its objective to bring humanitarian relief to Gaza, despite facing significant maritime and political obstacles.

