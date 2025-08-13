Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Ecology Migrates IT Systems To G-Cloud
Implementation of Presidential Decree No. 718 by President Ilham Aliyev on the creation of the "Government Cloud" (G-Cloud) and the provision of cloud services continues to progress, Azernews reports.
In line with the decree, another state institution-the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources-has successfully migrated its IT systems to the Government Cloud.
The ministry's entire information infrastructure and resources have now been moved to the main Data Center in Baku, operated by “AzInTelecom” LLC.
AzInTelecom is providing the Ministry with Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) through virtual servers, as well as Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS). This ensures high availability and enhanced security for the ministry's critical systems.
The Government Cloud initiative is being implemented by AzInTelecom, a subsidiary of AZCON Holding. Under the project, the IT infrastructure of government institutions is being fully or partially migrated to AzInTelecom's data centers. This transition significantly reduces IT costs, consolidates information systems within the country in a centralized location, and enables round-the-clock monitoring and management.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment