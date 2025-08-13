SC Cancels Bail Of Wrestler Sushil Kumar In Murder Case
A Bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra allowed the special leave petition (SLP) filed by Dhankar's father, challenging a Delhi High Court order granting bail to Sushil Kumar.
Sushil Kumar, along with others, is accused of allegedly assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Dhankar, a resident of Haryana's Rohtak, and his two friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, in the parking lot of the city's Chhatrasal stadium, on May 4, 2021, over an alleged property dispute.
He has been in judicial custody since June 2, 2021, until the Delhi High Court granted him bail in March this year.
Sushil Kumar was arrested after staying on the run for 18 days following the death of Dhankar.
According to Delhi Police officials, Kumar had travelled to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana during the 18-day-long cat-and-mouse chase.
He was finally arrested in Delhi's Mundka area, where he had gone to collect some cash and also borrowed a scooty from a national-level player.
Following his arrest, he was also suspended from his railway job.
In October 2022, a Delhi trial court had framed charges against Sushil Kumar and 17 others, setting the stage for their trial. Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand had framed charges against Sushil Kumar and the other accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.
According to a charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police, Sushil Kumar has been named as the kingpin of the whole murder conspiracy.
Sushil Kumar had won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympic Games.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment