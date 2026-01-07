Binance Appoints Tarik Erk As The New Regional Head Of Binance MENAT, And Senior Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi
Originally from Buffalo, New York, Erk brings over a decade of experience across regulatory compliance, market expansion, product launches, and government affairs within the digital asset and financial services sectors. His background closely aligns with Binance 's mission to build a secure, compliant, and globally trusted digital finance ecosystem while accelerating growth across MENAT.
Erk began his digital asset career in 2017 at Paxos in New York City, following roles at major financial institutions including JPMorgan Chase and Commerzbank. Before joining Binance, he served as General Manager for the Middle East and Africa in the digital asset space, driving the expansion of regulated operations in the region.
He has been recognised as one of the most influential figures in Singapore's FinTech ecosystem by FinTech Nation and previously served as a board member of the Singapore Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry Association.
Erk's appointment underscores Binance's strategic focus on regulatory engagement, institutional trust, and sustainable growth as MENAT continues to emerge as a global hub for digital assets and financial innovation.Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment