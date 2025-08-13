403
Europe quickly ‘building for war’
(MENAFN) European weapons manufacturers are expanding at a rate three times faster than before the Ukraine war, with over 7 million square meters of new industrial space added since 2022, the Financial Times reports. Analysis of more than 1,000 radar satellite passes indicates a historic scale of rearmament across the continent.
The study examined 150 sites across 37 companies, highlighting the fastest growth in ammunition and missile production facilities. Notable expansions include Rheinmetall’s new plant in Hungary, MBDA’s Patriot missile facility in Germany, and Norway’s Kongsberg plant, which opened in 2024. Overall, about a third of the analyzed sites showed signs of construction or enlargement as Europe appears to be “building for war.”
Western European leaders argue the buildup is necessary to meet NATO targets, maintain military aid to Ukraine, and deter potential Russian aggression. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has advocated creating “Europe’s strongest army,” while Defense Minister Boris Pistorius supports reintroducing conscription.
Moscow has criticized the buildup, calling it “reckless militarization” and “Russophobic frenzy.” Russian officials deny any plans to attack NATO or EU states, dismissing Western claims as fearmongering used to justify escalating military spending. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that Europe’s rearmament is uncontrolled and compared it to historical militarization, while also condemning arms deliveries to Ukraine as prolonging the conflict and causing unnecessary casualties.
