This Mini Golf Destination Grew With Digital Tools And Grit

When LaNeta and Doug Roth opened Scary Strokes , an 11,000-square-foot black light mini golf course and arcade, they wanted to bring a little family vacation magic to their hometown of Waldorf, Maryland. They were novices to the family entertainment industry, but it wasn't their first time investing in their community.

Years earlier, after moving to a sleepy town in Maryland with their young children, they found that the nearest kid-friendly activities were more than an hour's drive away. So the Roths created a youth flag football league that eventually became the largest in the state.“At one time, we were the third largest in the world,” says LaNeta.“We were at maximum capacity at 500 kids. That [shows] how many kids were looking for something to do in our area.”

As their children grew older, the Roths wanted to create something they could still do as a family and turned their focus from youth sports to all-ages entertainment. The question the couple asked themselves was,“What is that one thing that people can do all the way to age 99?” They recalled how much fun they had as a family playing miniature golf during vacations, especially at night time. The wheels started turning on how they could bring the experience to their town.

Doug, a former specialized data technician in the U.S. armed forces, and LaNeta, a marketing and human resources professional, put their heads together to draft a business plan. And after a year researching community arcades and entertainment centers, the Roths opened Scary Strokes in 2017. It became a local favorite, earning accolades as a top family entertainment center.

But despite positive word of mouth, visibility remained a major hurdle. Tucked away in an industrial park with no street-facing signage, Scary Strokes was easy for potential customers to miss. And the Roths were still navigating a learning curve as new entrepreneurs. Startup costs came directly out of their personal savings. But they were ready for the challenge.“Anything good in life isn't easy; you have to know that going in,” says LaNeta.

A hefty investment in a billboard ad gave them their first big influx of customers, but the difficulty of finding new customers in an increasingly digital world led LaNeta to the free courses and learning tools of Verizon Small Business Digital Ready .“I needed to know more about social media,” says LaNeta, who knew that online platforms were driving business.“That is where I needed to invest.” She launched a new social media account and grew it from the ground up, earning 10 times the average views for new accounts.

LaNeta says that Digital Ready's live events are a unique program benefit. She appreciated the opportunity to learn from both the instructors and the fellow small business owners taking part in the events.“What I really liked was that the instructors were very open, honest and collaborative. There were people from all different generations, ages, races, salaries, all different walks of life,” says LaNeta.“You're hearing struggles as well as [successes]. We may not be in the same industry at all, but I'm hearing what it is that's working for other people.”

In 2024, the Roths were also awarded a $10,000 grant through the Digital Ready program, which enabled them to make much-needed repairs to Scary Strokes' expansive facility.“The lights are not cheap since they are blacklight and LED,” LaNeta explains.

Like many small business owners, the Roths are considering growth strategies during a challenging economic time. Having expanded their arcade from 17 games to more than 40, they are exploring new locations that would enable them to continue growing and allow for more exterior signage.“Location is everything,” says LaNeta.

In the meantime, they continue to find success in holding to their motto for Scary Strokes,“Every experience matters,” and keeping their facility best-in-class, from cleanliness to customer service. For LaNeta, that translates to forging a memorable brand experience for customers.“You want to make sure people know who you are from the minute they walk through the door,” she says.

She also stresses the importance of continual learning: reading books, researching trends and tapping into the free offerings from the Digital Ready program.“I recommend [Digital Ready] to a lot of people,” says LaNeta.“Dive in and see what you're wanting to look for. What is going to resonate with you? Where is it you want the most help? You can pick and choose the classes that will be beneficial to you.”

And more importantly, leveraging the Digital Ready community as a resource can be especially fortifying in navigating uncertainty.“It helps young entrepreneurs, as well as people who are older, understand that you're not alone; other people are also having these [same] challenges,” LaNeta says.

