Scrapping French Lessons 'Erodes Swiss Cohesion'
-
Français
fr
Suppression du français précoce: un affront selon Baume-Schneider
Original
Read more: Suppression du français précoce: un affront selon Baume-Schneide
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“This is a development that I take very seriously”, she said in an interview published by Le Matin Dimanche and SonntagsZeitung newspapers on Suday,
As interior minister, Baume-Schneider has responsibility for culture and national language policy in an interview broadcast on Sunday .
“The Federal Council is convinced that the cantons are capable of resolving the language issue themselves. But we also know that the Confederation must act if they fail to do so,” she added, stressing that she would be presenting the Federal Council with various options this month.Opposite trend in French-speaking Switzerland
Baume-Schneider points to an opposite trend in French-speaking Switzerland, where the number of hours of German teaching is tending to increase.“Some people have the feeling that 'we French-speakers' are making an effort, while the German-speaking Swiss are moving away from the national languages”.
For the minister, the fact that Swiss pupils do poorly in French or German at the end of primary school is no reason to put off learning the national languages until later.More More Culture English as a common language in Switzerland: a positive or a problem?
This content was published on Apr 4, 2021 It's not unusual to hear Swiss people from different parts of the country chatting away in English. But what does it mean for national identity?Read more: English as a common language in Switzerland: a positive or a problem
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment