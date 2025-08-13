403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese scientists place robotic antelope in Tibet to help study wildlife
(MENAFN) Chinese researchers have successfully tested a robotic antelope designed to blend in with real herds of the rare Tibetan antelope, Xinhua reported. The trial took place in late July at the Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve, situated over 4,600 meters above sea level in Tibet.
The robot, modeled on the antelope’s skeletal structure and covered with artificial fur sampled from the animals, was quickly accepted by the herd. During the three-day experiment, it captured footage of the antelopes grazing, with scientists hoping to eventually film more sensitive behaviors, including birthing.
“The ultimate goal is to ensure the safe migration of Tibetan antelopes, with minimal human interference,” said Lian Xinming, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Northwest Institute of Plateau Biology. The team opted for the robotic approach because the animals live in cold, oxygen-poor environments that are difficult for humans to endure and are highly sensitive to stress, which can threaten pregnant females.
The idea for the robot arose after researchers were inspired by robotic performances at China’s televised Spring Festival Gala. The quadruped device is engineered for extreme and complex terrains, successfully covering around 2 km during the trial while navigating harsh conditions.
Once endangered due to poaching for their warm underfur, Tibetan antelope populations have rebounded from roughly 70,000 in the 1990s to nearly 300,000 today, thanks to Chinese conservation efforts.
The robot, modeled on the antelope’s skeletal structure and covered with artificial fur sampled from the animals, was quickly accepted by the herd. During the three-day experiment, it captured footage of the antelopes grazing, with scientists hoping to eventually film more sensitive behaviors, including birthing.
“The ultimate goal is to ensure the safe migration of Tibetan antelopes, with minimal human interference,” said Lian Xinming, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Northwest Institute of Plateau Biology. The team opted for the robotic approach because the animals live in cold, oxygen-poor environments that are difficult for humans to endure and are highly sensitive to stress, which can threaten pregnant females.
The idea for the robot arose after researchers were inspired by robotic performances at China’s televised Spring Festival Gala. The quadruped device is engineered for extreme and complex terrains, successfully covering around 2 km during the trial while navigating harsh conditions.
Once endangered due to poaching for their warm underfur, Tibetan antelope populations have rebounded from roughly 70,000 in the 1990s to nearly 300,000 today, thanks to Chinese conservation efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment