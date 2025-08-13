Top 10 Equity Mutual Funds With Highest YTD Returns So Far In 2025
For most first-time investors, choosing the "right" mutual fund often starts with a quick Google search, a tip from a friend, or that one colleague who swears by a fund they have been holding for years. But here's the problem, what works for them might not work for you. Risk appetite, goals, and time horizons are different for everyone.
That's why we have put together a carefully researched list of the Top 10 Mutual Fund Schemes for 2025, aimed at regular investors who want a good balance of returns, risk, and consistency.
The Top 10 Mutual Funds to Watch This Year
Why These Categories Matter
If you are wondering what all these "caps" and "hybrids" mean, here's the simple version:
- Aggressive Hybrid Funds: Great for beginners. They mix stocks (65–80%) with debt (20–35%) so you get growth potential with some safety net. Large Cap Funds: These go for the big names - India's top 100 companies. More stable, less volatile. Flexi Cap Funds: The all-rounders. They invest in large, mid, and small companies depending on where the best opportunities are. Mid Cap and Small Cap Funds: For investors who can stomach ups and downs in exchange for potentially bigger returns over time.
How the List Was Made
This is not a popularity contest. The team looked at:
- Returns over time (rolling daily returns for the past 3 years) Consistency (measured scientifically, not just gut feel) Risk control (how they handle market downs) Ability to beat their benchmark (not just follow it) Minimum fund size (Rs 50 crore or more)
One Last Thing
There is no one-size-fits-all mutual fund. Your "best" fund depends on your financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon. And if you are still unsure about how to start, speaking to a SEBI-registered financial advisor can save you a lot of trial-and-error investing.
Legal Disclaimer:
