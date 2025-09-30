King Receives Uzbekistan Presidential Adviser

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 30 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday received Adviser to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Strategic Development Sardor Uktamovich Umurzakov.The Uzbek official's visit, at the head of a high-level official delegation to the Kingdom, comes as part of the follow-up to His Majesty's successful visit to Uzbekistan last month. Adviser Umurzakov is also scheduled to meet with a number of relevant Jordanian officials.During the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the King commended the strong ties of friendship between Jordan and Uzbekistan, highlighting the need to capitalise on available growth opportunities, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, health, education, tourism, and defence.His Majesty emphasised the importance of continued coordination between the governments of both countries to build on the outcomes of his visit to Uzbekistan, during which nine agreements and cooperation protocols and three memorandums of understanding were signed.The meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, also covered the latest developments in the region, particularly in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and the accompanying Uzbek delegation attended the meeting.