ACI, Saudi Miqyass Discuss Promoting Industrial Exports To Gulf Market

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 30 (Petra) – Director General of the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), Dr. Nael Hussami, discussed with CEO of Miqyass Technical Consulting, Advisor Adel Ghamdi, ways to assist Jordanian companies and factories exporting to the Arab Gulf countries, particularly to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.During a meeting held at the ACI's headquarters Tuesday, the two sides discussed providing consulting services to Jordanian factories, aimed to find technical solutions to overcome the challenges facing exporters to Saudi Arabia and the Arab Gulf market.The discussions also highlighted the key requirements and specifications required for exporting products, in accordance with Gulf and Saudi specifications.To achieve this goal, the two sides agreed that Miqyas would conduct training workshops for several sectors, aimed to raising awareness of technical requirements.On future steps, they agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding, which features provisions that benefit Jordanian products, mainly organizing seminars and workshops and disseminating Saudi requirements and specifications to manufacturers.The projected memo also seeks to network with importers in Saudi Arabia, and conduct visits to a number of Jordanian factories to discuss and develop their export experiences.Talking at the meeting, Rose Samadi, ACI Quality and Environment Officer, said the chamber is working to support Jordanian factories wishing to export, which would "positively" reflect on increasing Jordanian exports to the Saudi market, a large and key market for Jordanian products.Miqyass, which is a leading Saudi consulting firm specializing in qualifying and supporting products exported to Arab Gulf countries to obtaining the required certifications and requirements, provides its services to a large number of exporters globally.