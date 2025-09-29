Allu Arjun Says, 'Happy Birthday Cutie' As Wife Sneha Reddy Turns A Year Older
Taking to his official Insta handle, AA wrote, "Happy Birthday Cutie", along with a black heart emoji.
Allu Arjun's post also included two couple photos with his better half, where they were seen twinning in black, posing against the picturesque backdrop of a foreign location.
Sneha Reddy even reshared the post on the Stories section of her Instagram account.
For those who do not know, Allu Arjun first met Sneha Reddy at a friend's wedding in the U.S. and ended up falling in love with her at first sight.
Despite facing opposition from their families, the couple got engaged on November 26, 2010, and finally tied the knot on March 6, 2011. The lovebirds are blessed with two children - a son Ayaan, and a daughter Arha.
Last Sunday, the 'Stylish Star' wished director Atlee on his birthday. Taking to the Stories section of his Instagram, AA shared a throwback picture of himself with the director.
The photo showed the actor and director duo standing against the backdrop of famous action figures from Hollywood.
“Happy Birthday to my dearest director @atlee47 garu. May abundance shower upon you. Wishing you all the joy, love, and prosperity. Can't wait for everyone to experience the cinematic magic you're creating," Allu Arjun captioned the post.
AA has joined forces with Atlee for a much-discussed project, tentatively titled "AA22 X A6".
As part of his preparation, Allu Arjun is undergoing a massive physical transformation with the help of the celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens.
He will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone for the first time in his next.
