USD/BRL Analysis 29/09: Bounce Off Of Lows (Chart)
The move lower made by the USD/BRL in recent trading has produced a solid bearish trend. The currency pair has correlated well to the broad Forex market. However, speculators need to brace for the potential of short and near-term volatility being caused by nervous large players who do not have clear outlooks regarding the U.S government.EURUSD Chart by TradingView
- If the Democrats decide to try and have a prolonged fight with the Trump White House this could cause volatile conditions in Forex, in which safe havens start being sought. The USD is looked upon as a safe haven by many financial institutions and traders should not be surprised if the currency starts being bought if nervousness grows. While the lower depths of the USD/BRL make sense because of recent Federal Reserve developments, short-term tracks higher may not be out of the question. Targeting the 5.4000 may be too overly ambitious for speculators who think upside is a potential today and tomorrow, but if the U.S government does shut down this level could see price action mid-week.
