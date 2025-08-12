Some 100 Palestinians Martyred In Gaza Within 24 Hours

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- At least 100 Palestinians were martyred and 513 injured in the past 24 hours of Israeli occupation airstrikes across the Strip, the health authorities in Gaza reported Tuesday.
In a statement, the authorities said that around 11 out of the 100 bodies were pulled from under rubble. Since October 7, 2023, the death toll has reached 61,599, with 154,088 wounded.
The statement added that 31 martyrs and 388 injured were among those seeking aid, raising the total number of to 1,838 and injuries to over 13,409.
Five people, including two children, died of starvation and malnutrition, pushing the related death toll to 227, including 103 children.
Famine continues to spread despite limited aid reaching Gaza's over two million residents. (end)
