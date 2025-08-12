LG To Introduce The Next Evolution In Portable Tvs With The Upcoming Launch Of Stanbyme 2 In The Gulf Region

Dubai, UAE – August 2025 – LG Electronics is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated portable lifestyle TV, the StanbyME 2, set to redefine how we experience entertainment at home and on the go. Building on the success of its predecessor, the StanbyME, this new iteration promises to deliver even greater versatility, innovation, and convenience for modern lifestyles.





The StanbyME 2 will officially debut this summer, offering a glimpse into the future of portable entertainment. While details about the product remain under wraps, LG invites you to imagine a device that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology with sleek design, making it an essential companion for work, play, and relaxation. With its innovative features and award-winning design, the StanbyME 2 represents LG's commitment to creating products that adapt to users' needs and environments-whether indoors or outdoors. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the official launch date! To celebrate the arrival of the StanbyME 2, LG is excited to partner with Mumma Dubai Mums Club for an exclusive Try & Buy campaign from August 8 to August 24, 2025. This unique opportunity allows select participants to experience the revolutionary features of the StanbyME 2 firsthand before its official release. Whether you're looking to elevate your home entertainment setup, explore creative ways to express your personal style, or simply enjoy immersive viewing wherever life takes you, the Try & Buy campaign offers a chance to see what makes the StanbyME 2 a game-changer. Excited customers can apply for the campaign here and be sure to follow Mumma Dubai Mums Club and LG's social media channels for updates. Spots are limited, so don't miss out on this exciting opportunity! While we can't reveal all the details just yet, here's a sneak peek at what makes the StanbyME 2 stand out. Designed for ultimate flexibility, the StanbyME 2 adapts to your lifestyle. Whether you want to roll it into different rooms, detach the screen for tabletop use, or carry it outdoors, this device is built to move with you. With improved battery capacity, the StanbyME 2 ensures uninterrupted entertainment for hours, whether you're watching movies, playing games, or hosting gatherings. The StanbyME 2 also boasts an award-winning aesthetic that complements any space, allowing you to showcase your personal taste and creativity. From its intuitive touch screen to its ability to double as a mood-enhancing art display, the StanbyME 2 redefines what a TV can be. These features build on the strong foundation laid by the original StanbyME, which became a favourite among tech enthusiasts and lifestyle aficionados alike. The countdown to the StanbyME 2 launch has begun, and LG is inviting everyone to be part of the journey. Whether you're a fan of cutting-edge technology, a design enthusiast, or someone who values versatility in their devices, the StanbyME 2 is designed with you in mind. Don't forget to mark your calendars for the Try & Buy campaign with Mumma Dubai Mums Club from August 8 to August 24. Follow the links below to stay updated:

Mumma Dubai Mums Club Website Mumma Dubai Mums Club Facebook Group Get ready to experience the next generation of portable TVs with LG's StanbyME 2. More details will be revealed soon-stay tuned! About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company: The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value.