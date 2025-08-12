Ike's Love & Sandwiches Opens Near Sac State, Serving Up Arden's Newest Flavor Crush

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sacramento, CA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arden, get ready to fall hard. Ike's Love & Sandwiches is officially open at 486 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825-serving up saucy, craveable sandwiches that have built a cult following across the country. Whether you're here for the meat, the plant-based magic, or just that Dirty Sauce life, Ike's is bringing its bold flavor and even bolder personality to the neighborhood.

“I've always said Ike's is about love first, then sandwiches,” said Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike's Love & Sandwiches.“Sacramento has always shown mad love for Ike's, so I had to come back even bigger. Arden, get ready! This new location is stacked with flavor, attitude, and Dirty Sauce. Let's go!”

Two brand-new exclusive sandwiches are debuting just for the Arden location:

1848. River City Reuben: Pastrami, Ike's Sutter Slaw, Swiss

1849. Greta & Gold: Vegan Turkey, Ike's Sutter Slaw, Gouda

While the sandwich party has started just in time for Sac State's fall semester, Ike's is saving the biggest celebration for Friday, August 22 , with a Grand Opening bash you won't want to miss.

Here's how we're showing the love on August 22:



The first 50 people in line get a FREE Ike's T-shirt inspired by Sacramento culture

One lucky fan will win free sandwiches for a year

Our iconic Spin-the-Bottle wheel will be on site-every paid purchase earns you a spin and a shot at Ike's swag, free sandwiches, and other surprises Ike's Love Rewards Members can score any sandwich for just $7.97 all day long (in-store only)

From meaty masterpieces to mouthwatering vegan options, Ike's has something for every kind of eater. Every sandwich comes on our signature Dutch Crunch bread , with Ike's legendary Dirty Sauce baked right into it-an iconic duo that's messy, craveable, and totally unforgettable.

With over 1,000 different sandwiches and 100+ celebrity collabs , no other sandwich shop in the world does it like Ike's. Whether you're grabbing lunch, dinner, or just feeding your Dirty Sauce addiction, Ike's Arden is ready to serve it hot.

Follow @ikessandwiches for grand opening updates, sneak peeks, and more. Join Ike's Love Rewards and get a FREE sandwich at ikessandwich.com .

About Ike's Love & Sandwiches

In 2007, a rebel with a dream opened a small sandwich shop in San Francisco's Castro District. Lines around the block, craveable secret ingredients and inventive flavor combinations sparked a phenomenon spreading love and sandwiches across the country. Whether you're a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, halal, or gluten-free, your first Ike's sandwich sets you on an epic quest to try all the endless combinations and over 999 signature sandwiches. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike's exclusive“Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is as iconic as Ike Shehadeh himself. Ike's cartoon caricature can be seen as guests explore the menu of eclectically named sandwiches including tributes to local celebrities and athletes. Get your Ike's creation and earn rewards today at . Help Ike's share the love and sandwiches on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

