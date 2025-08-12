Ike's Love & Sandwiches Opens Near Sac State, Serving Up Arden's Newest Flavor Crush
“I've always said Ike's is about love first, then sandwiches,” said Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike's Love & Sandwiches.“Sacramento has always shown mad love for Ike's, so I had to come back even bigger. Arden, get ready! This new location is stacked with flavor, attitude, and Dirty Sauce. Let's go!”
Two brand-new exclusive sandwiches are debuting just for the Arden location:
1848. River City Reuben: Pastrami, Ike's Sutter Slaw, Swiss
1849. Greta & Gold: Vegan Turkey, Ike's Sutter Slaw, Gouda
While the sandwich party has started just in time for Sac State's fall semester, Ike's is saving the biggest celebration for Friday, August 22 , with a Grand Opening bash you won't want to miss.
Here's how we're showing the love on August 22:
- The first 50 people in line get a FREE Ike's T-shirt inspired by Sacramento culture One lucky fan will win free sandwiches for a year Our iconic Spin-the-Bottle wheel will be on site-every paid purchase earns you a spin and a shot at Ike's swag, free sandwiches, and other surprises Ike's Love Rewards Members can score any sandwich for just $7.97 all day long (in-store only)
From meaty masterpieces to mouthwatering vegan options, Ike's has something for every kind of eater. Every sandwich comes on our signature Dutch Crunch bread , with Ike's legendary Dirty Sauce baked right into it-an iconic duo that's messy, craveable, and totally unforgettable.
With over 1,000 different sandwiches and 100+ celebrity collabs , no other sandwich shop in the world does it like Ike's. Whether you're grabbing lunch, dinner, or just feeding your Dirty Sauce addiction, Ike's Arden is ready to serve it hot.
Follow @ikessandwiches for grand opening updates, sneak peeks, and more. Join Ike's Love Rewards and get a FREE sandwich at ikessandwich.com .
# # # # #
About Ike's Love & Sandwiches
In 2007, a rebel with a dream opened a small sandwich shop in San Francisco's Castro District. Lines around the block, craveable secret ingredients and inventive flavor combinations sparked a phenomenon spreading love and sandwiches across the country. Whether you're a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, halal, or gluten-free, your first Ike's sandwich sets you on an epic quest to try all the endless combinations and over 999 signature sandwiches. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike's exclusive“Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is as iconic as Ike Shehadeh himself. Ike's cartoon caricature can be seen as guests explore the menu of eclectically named sandwiches including tributes to local celebrities and athletes. Get your Ike's creation and earn rewards today at . Help Ike's share the love and sandwiches on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .
Attachments
-
1848. River City Reuben: Pastrami, Ike's Sutter Slaw, Swiss
1849. Greta & Gold: Vegan Turkey, Ike's Sutter Slaw, Gouda
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment