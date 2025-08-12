Political Expert: Leaving Trump Alone With KGB Operative Is A Recipe For Disaster

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Amanda Paul, Senior Political Analyst at the European Policy Center in Brussels, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"I would be surprised if there were any tangible or concrete outcomes. Trump's obsession and admiration for Putin will serve to make him reluctant to pressure him. Trump alone in a room with a KGB operative who can read Trump like a book is a recipe for disaster," the expert said.

Based on Trump's comments at yesterday's press conference, Paul believes the U.S. president will try to "make a deal."

At the same time, asking Ukraine to give up its sovereign territory "would only reward Russia for its aggression and further embolden Putin," she said.

"Trump is the leader of the most powerful country in the world and should follow through on his earlier threat of increasing the pressure on Russia with sanctions, etc., to force Russia to agree to an unconditional ceasefire," Paul said.

In her opinion, the U.S. president's desire for friendship with Putin prevents him from taking any serious steps against the Kremlin.

"Trump does not understand that Putin does not have friends – he has useful idiots that enable his imperialistic ambitions," she said.

Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska on August 15.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Putin wants to trade a pause in the war for the legalization of Russia's occupation of part of Ukraine's territory.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya told Ukrinform that the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska is not a disaster for Ukraine, and that Kyiv remains a full participant in the negotiations.

He noted that in modern history, no one has been able to endlessly manipulate Washington - especially under the current administration.