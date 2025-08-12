U.S. Center For Diplomacy Finalizes Landmark Rare Earth Minerals MOU With The Republic Of Chad

Dr. Rollan Roberts Signing Mineral Agreement with Republic of Chad

USCD Delegation and Republic of Chad Celebrate Mineral Agreement Signing

Dr. Rollan Roberts and Chad Presidential Advisor Sign Comprehensive Rare Earth Mineral Deal

USCD President, Rollan Roberts, led the delegation for the historic mineral, energy, and peacebuilding agreement that brings lasting peace through prosperity.

- Dr. Rollan Roberts IIWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Center for Diplomacy (USCD) is proud to announce the first in a series of strategic agreements finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Republic of Chad. This historic accord centers on the development of rare earth minerals, oil, and gas within the Republic of Chad, laying the foundation for multi-decade cooperation in economic growth, energy security, and regional stabilization-and serving as a model for similar partnerships across Africa, and lays the foundation for multi-decade cooperation in economic growth, energy security, and regional stabilization.USCD President Dr. Rollan Roberts led the delegation, which included Drew Horn, CEO of Greenmet and former Senior Advisor to the Director of National Intelligence; West Virginia Senate President emeritus Craig Blair; and serving West Virginia State Senator Jack David Woodrum. Together, the delegation worked closely with Chadian officials to advance a shared vision for prosperity and peace.The MOU includes provisions for educational and technological advancement and requires formal commitment to the cessation of war, conflict, and the support thereof. These agreements reflect USCD's mission to promote diplomacy that saves lives, fosters peace, and drives sustainable development.Dr. Roberts added,“This is a great win for the United States and Chad. This is so much more than a mineral deal-it is ending conflicts, saving lives, and improving communities for generations to come.”Given the U.S. travel ban on Chad that temporarily halted progress, Senator Jack David Woodrum noted,“The visa overstays in question were the result of policy decisions under the Biden administration and are not attributable to the government of Chad, which was not consulted in the vetting process. Chad bears no responsibility for the individuals granted entry, nor for the procedures that failed to ensure timely departures.”Senator Woodrum emphasized that normalizing visa relations will unlock economic opportunity and strengthen diplomatic ties.“Under the terms of the MOU, we are laying the foundation for peace, prosperity, and a shared future built on mutual respect and strategic cooperation.”The U.S. Center for Diplomacy remains committed to advancing agreements that promote global stability, economic resilience, and peace-through-prosperity diplomacy.

