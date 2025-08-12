MCIT Opens Nominations For 9Th Edition Of QDBA 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has announced yesterday the opening of nominations for the 9th edition of the Qatar Digital Business Award (QDBA) 2025. Submissions will be accepted until 24 August 2025.

This award aims to recognise and foster innovation and creativity in digital projects, thereby strengthening Qatar's leading position in the telecommunications, information technology, and digital innovation sectors. It also seeks to honour companies and institutions that provide innovative digital solutions contributing to the growth of Qatar's national digital economy. This year, the award categories also welcome digital innovators from startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), alongside creative and distinguished individuals in the field of digital technology.

The 9th edition continues to focus on fostering innovation within advanced digital fields by highlighting notable achievements and best practices across the following categories include Best Digital Transformation – Corporate, Best AI Solution– Corporate, Best Digital Experience – Corporate, Best ICT Service Provider – Corporate, Best Digital Transformation – SME, Best Digital Experience – SME, Best AI Solution – SME, Best Startup of the Year, Best Scale-Up of the Year, Research and Development Excellence, Best Smart Solution, Best Cybersecurity Solution, Entrepreneur of the Year.

On this occasion, H E Reem Al Mansoori, Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Industry Affairs at MCIT, stated:“The 9th edition of the Qatar Digital Business Award reflects our continued commitment to building a diverse and innovative digital economy.

This award stands as a pioneering national initiative designed to stimulate digital innovation and promote a culture of excellence within the nation's digital business landscape. This latest edition forms part of the Ministry's strategic objectives and aligns with the Digital Agenda 2030, which seeks to advance the national digital economy and strengthen the digital industries ecosystem by encouraging innovative projects and fostering a competitive environment driven by creativity and innovation.”

H E Al Mansoori added:“QDBA is a key initiative for implementing the Digital Agenda 2030. Through it, we not only celebrate achievements but also accelerate the pace of digital transformation across various sectors and enhance integration between the public and private sectors in developing and adopting digital solutions with a real economic impact. With our diverse award categories, we are prioritising support for companies and digital innovators as part of our commitment to building a stimulating and enabling ecosystem for digital entrepreneurship.”

This year, QDBA will honour 13 winners-one for each category following a rigorous evaluation process by an independent judging panel comprising leading experts and specialists in the digital field.

The evaluation is based on clear and specific criteria to ensure fairness and transparency.

Five finalists from each category will be shortlisted to present to the judging panel before the winners are announced and honoured at the official awards ceremony.