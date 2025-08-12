500 Global Launches Sustainable Innovation Program Backed By Catalytic Partners

Rooted in the belief that the next generation of global growth will be driven by sustainable, inclusive innovation rooted in local leadership, the Sustainable Innovation Program brings together strategic capital, multilateral partnerships, and deep domain expertise to help entrepreneurs scale ventures that deliver both market returns and measurable impact.

Their catalytic partner is the Shell Foundation, with co-funding from the UK Government as part of its Transforming Energy Access (TEA) platform and Catalysing Agriculture by Scaling Energy Ecosystems (CASEE) programme. This is the first of these partnerships focused on investing in human capital across agriculture, energy, mobility, and the built environment.

“Through our Sustainable Innovation Program we are supporting commercially viable solutions to critical challenges. We are backing founders who are building businesses that strengthen their communities and scale real impact. Our goal is to support these founders, and our partners, in our shared ambition to create, solve, scale, and sustain inclusive, regenerative societies, to embed values into value creation, and to leverage new partnerships that reshape both regional and global ecosystems for good,” said Dr. Alaa Murabit, Managing Partner, Sustainable Growth, 500 Global

The initiative launches with the Sustainable Innovation Seed Accelerator in Nairobi-an intensive 8-week program for seed-stage startups across Africa. 500 Global will provide participating startups with mentorship and a global network of partners, investors, and operators.

500 Global has been committed to ecosystem development and invested in individuals through entrepreneurship and investor education since 2010. They were embedded early across Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North African regions, developing their investment thesis so that by creating localized infrastructure, they may address local challenges and scale those solutions globally. Across their portfolio they have already invested in 140+ companies whose business positively impacts sustainability goals across 27 countries.

With the Sustainable Innovation Program, their accelerator in Nairobi is just the beginning. The true opportunity is within the initiative's potential to mobilize mission-aligned capital and drive venture development across nascent and emerging ecosystems throughout the global south, creating lasting impact at scale.

“Partnering with proven investors like 500 Global is a critical element in Shell Foundation's vision of scaling clean solutions to reach millions of customers in emerging economies. Supporting and scaling technologies that are commercial and sustainable will increase incomes while lowering emissions for millions of under-served customers. We're proud to be early partners in what we hope will be a network of sustainable innovation across the global south,” said Jonathan Berman, CEO of the Shell Foundation.

Learn more about the Sustainable Innovation Program and what other cities are on the horizon here .

Apply to the Sustainable Innovation Seed Accelerator in Nairobi here .

About 500 Global

500 Global is a multi-stage venture capital firm with $2.3B in assets under management2 that invests in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth and development. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems and economic development in emerging markets. 500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 3,000 companies operating in 80+ countries. We have invested in more than 35+ companies valued at over $1 billion and 160+ companies valued at over $100 million (including private, public, and exited companies). Our 200+ team members are located in more than 30 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world's leading technology companies.

About Shell Foundation

For 25 years, Shell Foundation , an independent charity registered in England and Wales, has empowered underserved customers to raise their incomes while lowering emissions. The Foundation supports early-stage innovations; helps the best of them to reach millions of people; and de-risks capital to prove those models are commercial at scale. Across Asia and Africa, the Foundation enables resilient prosperity among three core groups of people: smallholder farmers, transporters, and micro-entrepreneurs.

