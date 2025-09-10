Stella Huangfu
DEGREES
Ph.D., Economics, University of Toronto, 2007
M.A., Economics, University of Toronto, 2002
EMPLOYMENT
Associate Professor, School of Economics, University of Sydney, 2022 - present
Senior Lecturer, School of Economics, University of Sydney, 2012- 2021
Lecturer, Discipline of Economics, University of Sydney, 2006 - 2011Experience
A Macroeconomic Theory of Banking Oligopoly , European Economic Review
2021
Money and Costly Credit , Journal of Money, Credit and Banking
2021
Travellers' Prior Knowledge and Search Advertising , Tourism Analysis
2020
The Role of Frictions in the Long-Run Relationships Between Inflation, Unemployment and Capital , European Economic Review
2018
Inflation and Real Wage Dispersion: A Model of Frictional Markets , Macroeconomic Dynamics
2018
The Effects of Inflation on Market Participation and Search Intensity, Economic Record
2011
Private Money and Bank Runs , Canadian Journal of Economics
2011
Contingent Prices and Money , International Economic Review
2010
Competitive Search Equilibrium with Private Information on Monetary Shocks, The B.E. Journal of Macroeconomics
2007
Competitive Search Equilibrium in Monetary Economies , Journal of Economic Theory
-
2021
Banking System Competition and the Macro-economy
Role:
Chieft Investigator
Funding Source:
Australian Research Council
-
Macroeconomic Theory (140102)
Financial Economics (140207)
Macroeconomics (Incl. Monetary And Fiscal Theory) (140212)
