Stella Huangfu

Stella Huangfu


2025-09-10 01:54:45
Associate Professor, School of Economics, University of Sydney

DEGREES

Ph.D., Economics, University of Toronto, 2007

M.A., Economics, University of Toronto, 2002

EMPLOYMENT

Associate Professor, School of Economics, University of Sydney, 2022 - present

Senior Lecturer, School of Economics, University of Sydney, 2012- 2021

Lecturer, Discipline of Economics, University of Sydney, 2006 - 2011

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney
Education
  • 2007 University of Toronto, PhD
  • 2002 University of Toronto, Master of Arts in Economics
Publications
  • 2021 A Macroeconomic Theory of Banking Oligopoly , European Economic Review
  • 2021 Money and Costly Credit , Journal of Money, Credit and Banking
  • 2021 Travellers' Prior Knowledge and Search Advertising , Tourism Analysis
  • 2020 The Role of Frictions in the Long-Run Relationships Between Inflation, Unemployment and Capital , European Economic Review
  • 2018 Inflation and Real Wage Dispersion: A Model of Frictional Markets , Macroeconomic Dynamics
  • 2018 The Effects of Inflation on Market Participation and Search Intensity, Economic Record
  • 2011 Private Money and Bank Runs , Canadian Journal of Economics
  • 2011 Contingent Prices and Money , International Economic Review
  • 2010 Competitive Search Equilibrium with Private Information on Monetary Shocks, The B.E. Journal of Macroeconomics
  • 2007 Competitive Search Equilibrium in Monetary Economies , Journal of Economic Theory
Grants and Contracts
  • 2021 Banking System Competition and the Macro-economy Role: Chieft Investigator Funding Source: Australian Research Council
Research Areas
  • Macroeconomic Theory (140102)
  • Financial Economics (140207)
  • Macroeconomics (Incl. Monetary And Fiscal Theory) (140212)

